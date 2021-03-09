Niagara's season ends in 1st round of MAAC Women's Basketball Tournament with 74-65 loss to Siena

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Niagara women's basketball team has seen their season come to an end. The Purple Eagles, the no. 8 seed in the MAAC Tournament, fell to no. 9 Siena 74-65 Tuesday afternoon in the Tournament's first round.

It was a back and forth first half with the Purple Eagles trailing 33-31 at the break. After Siena kicked off the 3rd quarter with a 13-2 run, Niagara slowly chipped away at the lead, cutting it to two points with 1:11 left. Siena though was able to hit some key free throws in the final minute of play to seal the win.

Angel Parker, a Cardinal O'Hara alum, led the Purple Eagles with 23 points and a team-high five assists. Olivia Mason added 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds while Ally Haar chipped in with 10 points.

The Purple Eagles finish the season with a 4-7 record.