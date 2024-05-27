Niagara University baseball continues historic season; will make first-ever NCAA tournament appearance

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a remarkable journey, Niagara University baseball is set to make its first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament. No. 11 Oklahoma State University will play host to the Purple Eagles.

"They have a phenomenal fan base and facilities, and we're just looking forward to getting back out there on the field," said head coach Rob McCoy.

Coach McCoy, who was named MAAC Coach of the Year, is embracing the team's accomplishments but is also focused on what's next.

"We're not going on a field trip; we're going on a business trip for sure," said coach McCoy.

The players have already proven their abilities, and they are ready to show the rest of the world that they can compete with the top schools in the country.

"The teams with the best records in the league rarely come out on top in the playoffs. So, anything is possible," said Eric Rataczak.