Niagara tops Canisius 4-1 in Battle of the Bridge Part III

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In their third meeting of the regular season, the Niagara hockey team got the better of rival Canisius on Friday night as they picked up a 4-1 win in the Battle of the Bridge. The game was played at LECOM HarborCenter with the series heading to Lewiston on Saturday.

Canisius opened up the scoring in the 1st period after Lee Lapid found a wide open net to give the Griffs a 1-0 advantage after one period of play. The Purple Eagles, though, evened things up late in the 2nd period after Ryan Cox scored on the power play to make it 1-1 heading into the final period. Cox gave the Purple Eagles their first lead of the game just 30 seconds into the 3rd for his second of the game while Chris Harpur added two of his own [one on the power play] to give the visitors their fourth and final unanswered goal of the night.

Niagara goaltender Chad Veltri stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced while Canisius goalie Jacob Barczewski faced 31 shots.

The two teams will be back on the ice Saturday at 7 p.m. for the final regular season meeting between the two programs.