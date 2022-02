LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Purple Eagles men's basketball team improved to .500 on the season with a stunning 80-71 win over Iona, whose record drops to 19-4.

The Purple Eagles were led by Marcus Hammond who had 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Niagara improves to 11-11 on the season.

The Purple Eagles next game is Saturday at Fairfield.