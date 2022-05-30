Medina native Melanie Green to compete in U.S. Women's Open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Low scores and accolades galore, Melanie Green is having a season to remember on the golf course.

"Proving to myself that the hard work I am doing, is paying off," Green said.

It wasn't too long ago that Green was golfing for the Medina Mustangs, winning Section VI titles and area tournaments. Her career took her to the University at South Florida where the sophomore continued to grow her game.

"Just having those people around that want the best for you, every student-athlete should have that environment," she said.

This season with the Bulls, Green had seven top ten finishes. She shot nineteen rounds of par or better and had a 71 scoring average. She earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tallahassee Regional where she finished tied for 20th.

But the biggest event of her career is on the horizon.

"It won't click in until I get there and I see all these great players and professionals that have been doing this," she said. "It's their career. It's just really cool, really cool."

That event she'll be playing in? The U.S. Women's Open Championship. She earned one of five spots about a month ago during a qualifier in Fort Myers, Florida.

"I played well and that was one of the best days" Green recalled. "We'll be talking about that one for a very long time. It was a lot of fun."

Over the weekend, Green will be surrounded by the best female golfers in the world. She'll be representing USF and Western New York, hoping to make both of them proud. But the main goal?

"To have fun," she laughed.

The U.S. Women's Open will be played from June 2-6 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina.