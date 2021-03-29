Medaille continues to build women's bowling program with 2nd trip to NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Since it became a school sanctioned sport in 2011, the Medaille women's bowling team has become a destination for high school bowlers.

"The future's so bright for us," associate head coach Jeffery Walsh said. "I can't emphasize that enough."

After last season was cut short due to COVID, the team has battled back and has their highest win percentage in program history. That includes their fourth AMCC championship.

"We know how important that championship is to go to the NCAA Tournament," Walsh said. "Once we found out they were still gonna have it, it just motivated us that much more."

Because it's every athlete's dream to bowl on the national stage and after punching their first ever ticket two years ago, it's time for another shot at competing among the best.

"It gives us the ability to show that a D-III school can compete at that level," said Walsh.

"When they see our name, I think they may be a little surprised," sophomore Sarah Radt added. "But we're a good team and we can definitely kick out good numbers."

Medaille will learn their first round match-up on March 31st at 4pm when the annual selection show takes place.