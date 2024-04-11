Jim Christian ready to show Buffalo 'new' look for Canisius basketball

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canisius men's basketball has named their 25th head coach in program history. Jim Chrisitan made his official introduction to Buffalo on Thursday.

The Golden Griffins haven't had a winning season since 2017-2018, but Christian was more than optimistic about the challenge ahead.

"I'm going to show you over time. I'm going to show you day one," said Jim Christian."

Christian says he was sold on the job the moment he stepped onto campus and realized the atmosphere was surrounded by a 'family,'culture.

The Griff's newest coach has 19 seasons of college head-coaching experience among several schools, including Boston College, Ohio, Texas Christian, and Kent State.