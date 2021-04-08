Hilbert brings back men's volleyball program after three-year hiatus

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — After a three-year hiatus, men's volleyball is back at Hilbert College.

It's been a long awaited addition and several are happy to see the program back, including head coach Calvin Crosby who's tasked with not just overseeing the women's program, but the men's too.

"Men's volleyball has been something that's been a smaller sport," Crosby said. "But around Western New York, it's a very passionate sport for a lot of locals."

Making up the first team since 2017 are seven guys with all kinds of experience. They're ready to build this program from the bottom up.

"Obviously we all knew that we may not be the best team out there or anything like that," sophomore Stephen Houghton said. "But we're giving our best shot and having fun with it."

While the majority of this team have experience, some like sophomore Kody Harrison are giving this sport a shot for the first time. Harrison runs cross country in the fall and figured this was a good way to try something new.

"You get to learn more opportunities, build better relationships, and just go for it," he said about joining the team.

Harrison is proof that you don't have to be a volleyball pro to play at the collegiate level and that's what this Hilbert program is all about. They want to be competitive, they want to win a championship, but they also want this school to be a destination.

"I'm hoping to see the program grow," Crosby said. "I don't see why it shouldn't be able to with all the passionate players around the area."