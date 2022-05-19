Former SBU guard Dominick Welch to transfer to Alabama

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After he left the UB Bulls' program, Nate Oats seemed to have always kept his eye on Western New York. Now, he has a graduate transfer from the area.

St. Bonaventure senior and Cheektowaga native Dominick Welch will play basketball for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. Welch announced his intent to transfer on Wednesday evening.

Welch had been a regular for the Bonnies since he was a freshman. Last season, he averaged 12.3 points per game for St. Bonaventure. He'll join an Alabama team looking for its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance.