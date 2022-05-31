Florida bound! Griffs prepare for first NCAA baseball tournament appearance since 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Coral Gables, here come the Griffs!

For the first time since 2018, the Canisius baseball team will be playing in the NCAA baseball tournament. The Griffs will be playing in the Miami Regional against the no. 6 Hurricanes, Ole Miss, and Arizona.

The baseball team follows in the footsteps of the Canisius softball team, who punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament a week and a half ago. They became the school in program and MAAC history to have both teams qualify after winning their respective conference tournaments.

Riding a six-game win streak, which is a season long, the Griffs head into regional play with a 29-23 record.

Canisius will kick off regional play on Friday against Miami with first pitch set for 12 p.m. The regional round is a double-elimination format.