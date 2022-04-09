D'Youville basketball welcomes nine-year-old Aiden through Team IMPACT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday was a dream come true for one nine-year-old boy and his family, as they were welcomed to the D'Youville men's basketball program.

Aiden Tojec-Acevedo is now an official member of the team, thanks to Team IMPACT. The non-profit organization matches children facing serious illnesses and disabilities with college teams across the country.

"We are looking for people to sign to our school who may be a little different, who are hard working, people who may be overlooked and people who are energetic about what they do, and that's Aiden," assistant head coach Simeon Heard said. "He comes to our practices, he's loud, he walking around confident, he's talking a lot, and he's doing his part."

Aiden is a die-hard D'Youville fan and has attended the majority of the Saints' home games this season.

The third-grader attends St. Mary's School for the Deaf in Buffalo and also suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and alopecia.