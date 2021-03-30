D'Youville announces inaugural Hall of Fame inductees

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As the athletics scene continues to grow at D’Youville, the school has announced their inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame inductees. The inaugural class includes two athletes and one sports team who've made a long-lasting impact.

The following will be recognizes in an induction ceremony this Fall:

Judy Po-Chedley Wilkins

Wilkins was a four-year member of the women's basketball team, averaging 20 points a game. She was named the team's MVP in 1973-74 and named an Outstanding Athlete by American Colleges Magazine. After graduation, Wilkins served as a Peace Corps volunteer and on FEMA Burn and Disaster teams.

Carrie Stevens Owens

Owens was a member of the women's basketball team and at the time of her graduation in 2003, was the all-time leading scorer and rebounder. She earned several honors including the ISCAC Rookie of the Year, the UAA MVP, and team MVP three times. After graduation, Owens was an assistant coach at D'Youville and is the current coach at Sacred Heart.

1999 men's volleyball team

The 1999 team entered the season ranked 9th in the country and was the first athletic team in D’Youville history to go a national Final Four championship after recording a 32-3 record [20-0 conference record]. They earned the runners-up title which resulted in a no. 2 national ranking. Five players were named to the first team all-conference.

