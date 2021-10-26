Dyaisha Fair named to Nancy Lieberman Award watch list, which honors nation's best PG

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — UB women's basketball junior guard Dyaisha Fair is being recognized ahead of the 2021-22 season. Fair is one of 20 players to be named to the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list which honors the nation's best point guard. It's her second straight appearance on the list.

Fair is coming off a sophomore season in which she averaged more than 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game. She also became the fastest player in program history to score 1,000 career points. As for her performance compared to the rest of the players in the NCAA, Fair finished sixth in the nation in scoring and ranked in the top 25 in free throws made, points, steals, field goals made, and and assists.

The watch list will be dwindled down to 10 in early February with the finalists being announced in March.