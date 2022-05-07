Delisanti, Green to represent WNY in NCAA DI golf regionals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Western New Yorkers will represent the area as NCAA Regional golf tournaments get underway this coming week.

Anthony Delisanti, a freshman with Valparaiso and Niagara Wheatfield alum, earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Regional in Columbus, Ohio taking place May 16-18. Delisanti is coming off an individual title in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and enters Regionals with an average score of 73. The low individual in each Regional will advance to the Championship.

"It will be a great opportunity to play against some Power 5 players in big conferences and it will be the biggest event that I've ever played," Delisanti told 7 sports. "So, that's the main focus and trying to prepare for that and not look ahead to anything."

Melanie Green, a sophomore with USF and Medina alum, earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Regional in Tallahassee, Florida taking place May 9-11. Green enters the Regional round with an average score of 71.64. The top two individuals in each Regional will advance to the Championship.

"It proves that the hard work I've been doing is really paying off," Green told 7 sports. "I'm really excited at this point."