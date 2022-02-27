Dancing in March: Medaille punches ticket to NCAA DIII Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least one college hoops team in Western New York will be "dancing" in March.

The Medaille men's basketball team punched their ticket to the NCAA DIII Tournament on Saturday with a 71-70 win over La Roche. It was the Mavericks' first AMCC Championship since 2017.

Down 36-29 at the half, the Mavericks used a strong 2nd half to propel them to the win. In a game that came down to the wire, Kendall McGill made a layup with just 12 seconds left to give the Mavs the one-point lead. Solid defense on the inbound kept La Roche from taking and capitalizing on a last-second heave. McGill finished with 20 points on the night while Rodney Graves added 18 in the win.

All eyes will be on the NCAA DIII Tournament selection show on Monday afternoon where the Mavericks will learn their 1st round opponent. The show will be streamed online at 12:30 p.m.

*the above photo is courtesy of Medaille Athletics