Daemen's season ends as Lady Wildcats fall in NCAA Tourney's Region Final

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The season has come to an end for the Daemen women's basketball team. The Wildcats were eliminated from the postseason following a 67-65 loss to Pace in the East Regional Final of the NCAA DII Tournament.

The game came down to the wire with the Wildcats leading late in the 4th quarter, but Pace slowly climbed their way back into the game and led by four points with less than 30 seconds left. Following a missed Pace free throw with less than two seconds remaining, Daemen couldn't pull down the ball and get up the court fast enough, falling one win short of a trip to the Elite Eight.

Katie Titus had 27 points in the loss while Mickayla Ivy added 18. The Wildcats finish the season with a 22-5 record.