Daemen women's volleyball earns no. 2 seed in NCAA Regional bracket

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Days after winning their conference championship, the Daemen women's volleyball team has earned the no. 2 seed in the East Regional of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Wildcats, who own a 22-7 record, will face no. 7 Bentley in the opening round next Thursday. Their regional games will be played in Springfield, Massachusetts.

This is Daemen's third NCAA Tournament appearance [2016, 2018]. They had their most successful appearance back in 2016 when they made it to the East Regional Finals.