Daemen women's basketball advances to Round of 32 with 70-59 win

AP
Posted at 6:45 PM, Mar 11, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WKBW) — Daemen women's basketball kept their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance alive on Friday evening! The Lady Wildcats beat the top-seeded host of the East Region, Southern New Hampshire, by a score of 70-59.

Tiana Filbert led the way with 27 points. Katie Titus and Mickayla Ivy also scored in double figures. Defensively, Daemen held Southern New Hampshire to just 30% shooting from the field.

Friday's win marked the first time an eighth seed beat the top seed in the East Region. Daemen will play in the Division II Round of 32 on March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

