Daemen women punch ticket to NCAA DII Tournament, Daemen men fall in ECC Final

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Daemen women's basketball team is returning to the NCAA DII Tournament following their East Coast Conference Tournament win on Sunday in the championship game. The Wildcats, entering the Tournament as the no. 1 seed, topped Molloy 74-67. They will learn their first round opponent and location during Sunday night's selection show.

After taking a commanding lead in the 1st quarter, the Wildcats held a 35-22 lead at the half. But Molloy wouldn't go away, cutting that lead to eight at the end of three quarters. A balanced attack on both sides though kept Daemen in front as they held on for the win. Kaytlyn Matz was the tournament's MVP with 19 points in the win while Alahna Paige and Katie Titus each added 15.

The Daemen men's team, meanwhile, fell in their ECC Championship game to St. Thomas Aquinas by a score of 59-48. Daemen, down 28-21 at the half, started the 2nd half on a 14-4 run to make it a three-point game. The Spartans, however, took control and held on for their 6th ECC title in seven seasons.

Despite losing in the Conference Tournament, the Daemen men could still make the DII Tournament field. They will find out on Sunday night when the men's selection show takes place.