Daemen women draw 8th seed in NCAA DII Elite Eight

Posted at 7:52 PM, Mar 16, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Daemen women's basketball team is ready to continue their historic season.

The Wildcats won their region final Monday night, punching their ticket to the Elite Eight, which begins next week in Columbus, Ohio. It will be the team's first appearance in program history.

Daemen has made the most of their shortened season, posting a 12-2 record and earning their 2nd NCAA Tournament bid. Last season was supposed to be their NCAA DII Tournament debut, but the tournament was canceled days before their first game.

Seedings were released Tuesday and the Wildcats (14-2) drew the no. 8 seed. They'll take on no. 1 Lubbock Christian (20-0) on Tuesday, March 23rd at 6pm.

