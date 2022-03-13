Daemen Women advance to East Region Final with 70-52 win

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WKBW) — After their historic upset on Friday night, the Daemen women’s basketball team did it again on Saturday. The Wildcats beat the fourth-seeded Jefferson Rams 70-52 on Saturday night.

The East Region’s player of the year, senior forward Katie Titus, put her title on full display. She scored 34 points and pulled down 14 boards and paced both teams in both categories.

Senior guard Tiara Filbert added nine points and five assists, as well. Defensively, the Wildcats held Jefferson to just 32% shooting on Saturday night.

Daemen will face seventh-seeded Pace on Monday night. If they advance as East Region champions, they will be re-seeded for the Division II Women’s Elite Eight in Birmingham, Alabama.