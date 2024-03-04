Daemen University creating new opportunities for men's volleyball

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Daemen University started a men's volleyball team in 2019, competing independently against Division I and Division II programs.

Fast forward six years, and the Wildcats make history, receiving their first national ranking.

"We definitely got our name out there. We've been trying to do that the last few years," said Zach Schneider, a 5th-year senior.

Along with the rest of the team, Schneider gives a lot of the credit to head coach Don Gleason, who has been with the team since the beginning.

"It's just been cool to build it up," said Don Gleason. Those strong athletes who want to stay home and represent their hometown. We've kind of become that home for them."

The Wildcats officially became a part of the Northeast Conference (NEC) for its inaugural season in 2022. Daemen finished second in the league last season.

"We want a conference championship," said Sean Califf, a 5th-year senior. "That's been the goal since last year."

The team is on the right path to reaching their goals. Daemen is currently 6-0 in conference play.

"A lot of opportunities to take this conference this year. I think that we can do it," said Califf.

"I hoping we win the conference and host this year," said Schneider.

