Daemen men punch ticket to NCAA DII Elite Eight

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — For the first time in program history the Daemen men's basketball team is headed to the Elite Eight of the NCAA DII Tournament.

The Wildcats topped St. Thomas Aquinas Tuesday night 71-70 in their regional final, avenging their ECC Championship loss.

With a 10-5 overall record, the Wildcats will learn their next opponent when the Elite Eight bracket is released at some point this week. On Monday night, the Daemen women punched their ticket to the Elite Eight, also for the first time in program history.