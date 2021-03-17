Daemen men grab no. 8 seed in NCAA DII Elite 8

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — A day after the Daemen men's basketball team made school history by punching their first ever ticket to the NCAA DII Elite 8, the team knows their next opponent. The Wildcats drew the no. 8 in the updated bracket and will play no. 1 West Texas A&M when the national quarterfinals begin next week in Evansville, Indiana.

Daemen picked up a 71-70 win over St. Thomas Aquinas, the same team that beat them in the ECC Conference Championship game. Andrew Sischo scored 25 points in the win and was named the region's Most Outstanding Player.

The Wildcat's national quarterfinal game will take place Wednesday, March 24th and will tip off at 3:45pm.

