Canisius Softball wins MAAC Title, earns automatic bid to NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The top-seeded Canisius softball team defended their home field one last time on Saturday morning. The Golden Griffins beat Siena 4-0 at Demske Sports Complex to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The offense featured a balanced attack at the plate; each run was scored by a different Griff. Sophomore ace and Orchard Park graduate Megan Giese pitched a complete game while allowing only three hits.

The MAAC Title comes with an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. Canisius will look to carry their hot streak into regional play; they haven't lost since April 23rd. The NCAA Division I Softball Selection Show is at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.