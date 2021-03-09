Canisius' season ends after 78-76 loss to Rider in opening round of MAAC Tournament

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The season has ended for the Canisius men's basketball team, seeded 6th in the MAAC Tournament, after a 78-76 loss to no. 11 Rider in the opening round Monday night.

Rider scored first and held the lead through the first two minutes of the game. From there, Canisius took over and led 42-36 at the half. At one point, the Golden Griffs led by as many as 11, but the Broncs slowly climbed their way back, finally re-taking the lead [their first since the Griffs jumped ahead early in the 1st half] with just :29 left in the game.

Canisius had a few opportunities to win the game, missing a three-point attempt with :20 left. After the Broncs missed two late free throws, the Griffs had a few more chances but couldn't convert on another missed three-point attempt and a layup.

Jordan Henderson led the Griffs in the loss with 16 points and six rebounds while Armon Harried added 15 points and eight rebounds. Malek Green had 13 points off the bench.

The Griffs finish the season with a 7-6 record.