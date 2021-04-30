Canisius men's lacrosse advances to MAAC semifinals with win over Marist

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Canisius men's lacrosse team is headed to the MAAC Tournament semifinals. The Griffs, the no. 4 seed, beat no. 5 Marist 14-13 Friday afternoon to advance.

The Griffs scored first and held a solid 7-2 lead after the 1st quarter, but Marist wouldn't go away. After cutting the lead 13-7 with five minutes left in the 3rd quarter, Marist went on a 6-1 run, making it a 14-13 game with under four minutes to go. Canisius though held on and kept the Red Foxes off the board to seal the win.

Dan Kritkausky and Keegan Kozack both finished with three goals in the Griffs' win while Matt Vavonese made 14 saves.

The Griffs will next play top seed Manhattan on Wednesday, May 5th.