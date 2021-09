BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canisius College says it is requiring spectators 12 and up to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend home games this season, starting October 4.

This will also apply to Canisius sporting events at ECC Burt Flickinger Center pool, at LECOM HarborCenter, and at KeyBank Center.

You'll need to show proof of at least one vaccine starting October 4 and proof of full vaccination starting October 29.

