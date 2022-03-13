Watch
Buffalo to welcome eight teams for the 1st round of the NCAA Men's Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eight college basketball teams will be coming to Buffalo this week for the 1st round of the NCAA Men's Tournament.

As revealed on Sunday evening during the NCAA Selection Show, the following 1st round games will be played at KeyBank Center on Thursday with the 2nd round set for Saturday:

  • (5) UConn vs. (12) New Mexico State
  • (4) Arkansas vs. (13) Vermont
  • (5) Iowa vs. (12) Richmond
  • (4) Providence vs. (13) South Dakota State

Buffalo last held NCAA Tournament games in 2017.

