BUFFALO — The stakes are high for the Buffalo Alumni team, also known as Blue Collar U.

In three days, Blue Collar will return to The Basketball Tournament for a shot at the $1 million grand prize.

Last year was the team’s first-ever appearance in the 64 single elimination tournament that took them all the way to the final four.

“We’ve seen what it takes, and we’ve seen what we did wrong,” said Nick Perkins. “I think last year it was our size and not going through the scouting as well. This year, I think we’re paying more attention to the details.”

With seven guys returning, in addition to a healthy Wes Clark on the court, the team likes their odds and has taken a different approach.

“We’re going to make some adjustments in the Elam ending and some roster-specific groups in that last four-minutes. We're really controlling the tempo of the game,” said general manager Bryan Hodgson.

Blue Collar's first task comes Friday as they take on No. 7 seed NG Saints in the first round.