Bonnies top Duquesne 75-59 in A10 Tournament Quarterfinals, advance to next round

RICHMOND, Va. (WKBW) — The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team has advanced to the next round of the A10 Tournament. The Bonnies, the no. 1 seed in the Tournament, beat no. 9 Duquesne 75-59 in Friday morning's quarterfinal round. With the win, the Bonnies have earned a spot in the semifinals.

The Bonnies, ranked among the best in the nation when it comes to scoring defense, held the Dukes to just 19 points in the first half, leading by 21 at the break. They were outscored by five [40-35] in the 2nd half.

Buffalo native Dominick Welch [Cheektowaga alum] and Osun Osunniyi led the way with 18 points each. Osunniyi added 14 rebounds for the double-double and a team-high six assists.

The semifinal round is set for Saturday, March 6th at 6pm.