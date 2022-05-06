Watch
Bonnies set sights on program history, first ever trip to NCAA Tournament

Bonaventure lacrosse
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 06, 2022
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four years ago, a group of players came together to bring men's lacrosse back to St. Bonaventure. Years later, those freshmen are now seniors and are a step closer to another program first.

With their win over Siena on Thursday, the Bonnies advanced to the MAAC championship game for the first time in program history. A win would give them their first ever trip to the NCAA men's tournament.

The Bonnies are the no. 1 seed and are set to play Manhattan at Marist. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.

