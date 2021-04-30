Bonnies men's lacrosse continues to make history with first MAAC Tournament win

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The St. Bonaventure men's lacrosse team continues to make program history.

With an 11-8 win on Friday against Detroit Mercy, the Bonnies won their first ever MAAC Tournament game to advance to the conference tournament semifinals. The Bonnies are the 6th seed but were on home turf because of the departure of Detroit Mercy from the MAAC at the end of the season.

The Bonnies struck first and never looked back, taking a 5-1 lead after 1Q. Detroit Mercy battled back to tie the game 6-6 midway through the 3Q until the Bonnies went on a run themselves.

Three different Bonnies scored twice in the win while Brett Dobson made 12 saves.

The Bonnies will play in the MAAC semifinals next week on Wednesday, May 5th.