Bonnies lacrosse player Sean Westley makes program history, hits 100 career points

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Bonaventure senior Sean Westley has put himself in the record book.

The senior on the lacrosse team is the first player in program history to reach 100 career points. He hit the milestone on Saturday afternoon in the team's game against Monmouth. The Bonnies wound up winning 6-3.

Westley is one of 20 players from the inaugural team a few years ago. This season with the Bonnies, he has seven goals and four assists in 10 games played.

The Bonnies are off to their best start in program history with an 8-2 record. They are currently the lone unbeaten team in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.