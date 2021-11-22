Watch
SportsCollege

Actions

Bonnies come in at no. 16 in the latest AP men's basketball poll

items.[0].image.alt
Mic Smith/AP
St. Bonaventure's head coach Mark Schmidt, center, celebrates with players Jalen Adaway (33) and Kyle Lofton (0) after defeating Marquette to win the Charleston Classic in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic finals in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. St. Bonaventure won 70-54. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
St Bonaventure Marquette Basketball
Posted at 12:44 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 12:44:45-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team keeps moving on up in the AP rankings. The latest poll was released Monday afternoon and the Bonnies came in at no. 16, up six spots from last week.

The Bonnies are coming off a Tournament win in the Charleston Classic in which they went 3-0 in the winner's bracket, beating Boise State, Clemson, and Marquette. The Tournament improved them to 5-0 on the season.

The team is back in action this Saturday when they begin a four-game homestand, which includes a game against UB in early December.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!