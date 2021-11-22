Bonnies come in at no. 16 in the latest AP men's basketball poll

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team keeps moving on up in the AP rankings. The latest poll was released Monday afternoon and the Bonnies came in at no. 16, up six spots from last week.

The Bonnies are coming off a Tournament win in the Charleston Classic in which they went 3-0 in the winner's bracket, beating Boise State, Clemson, and Marquette. The Tournament improved them to 5-0 on the season.

The team is back in action this Saturday when they begin a four-game homestand, which includes a game against UB in early December.