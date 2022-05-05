Bonnies advance to MAAC men's lacrosse Championship with 12-10 win over Siena

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The St. Bonaventure men's lacrosse team continues to make program history and on Thursday, they moved one step closer to another program first.

The Bonnies, the no. 1 seed in the MAAC men's lacrosse tournament, topped Siena 12-10 in the semifinal round. The win moves the to the conference championship game where they'll hope to earn their first ever trip to the NCAA DI men's tournament.

Jackson Rose led the way with six goals for the Bonnies while Brett Dobson made 27 saves in net, a career high and program record.

The MAAC Championship will be played Saturday morning at Marist.