Big 4 roundup (01/28): Ohio too much for UB men, Canisius and Niagara also fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ohio Bobcats are one of the top teams in the Mid-American Conference men's basketball standings and they proved why on Friday night. The Bobcats topped UB 74-53 in Amherst, handing the Bulls their 8th loss of the season and 4th in conference play.

The Bulls kept things close in the 1st half until a 22-5 run from the Bobcats in a span of seven minutes put them up by 17 at the half. The Bulls could never chip that lead away.

Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls with 13 points and seven rebounds while David Skogman added 11. The Bulls are back on the court on February 5th against Central Michigan.

Over in the Metro Atlantic the Canisius men fell in a close game to Monmouth 72-67, dropping to 7-13 on the season and 3-6 in MAAC play.

Engaging in a back and forth affair, the Golden Griffs were down by as many as nine in the 1st half before cutting that deficit to two before heading into the locker room. They re-took the lead six and a half minutes into the 2nd half, but couldn't hold on. Down five with seconds left, Armon Harried hit two late free throws to make it a one-possession game, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Harried led the Golden Griffs in the loss with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Ahamadou Fofana added 18. They are back on the road Sunday at 2pm against Rider.

The Niagara men, meanwhile, also fell on the road in a 60-56 loss to Siena. It dropped them to 8-11 on the season and 3-7 in MAAC play.

The Purple Eagles had a two-point lead at the half following a back-and-forth 1st half featuring five lead changes. They led by as many as five points before giving up the lead with less than seven minutes to go in regulation.

Noah Thomasson and Sam Iorio each had 15 points in the loss while Jordan Cintron had 13. They play Monmouth next on Sunday at 2pm