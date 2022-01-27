Big 4 roundup (01/26): UB women drop close game to Ball State; Bona teams split their A10 games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB women kept up with Ball State all night but in the end, they couldn't pull out a win as they fell to the Cardinals 72-70. With the loss, the Bulls dropped their third straight game and fell to 5-3 in Mid-American Conference play. The Bulls were down by double digits in the 4th quarter, but slowly clawed their way back into the game. Down two late, they had a chance to tie things up and send it to overtime but they couldn't convert two separate layups as time expired. Georgia Wooley led the Bulls with a career-high 24 points while Dyaisha Fair added 22 points in the loss. The Bulls are back on the court Saturday when they host Northern Illinois at 2 p.m.

The St. Bonaventure men couldn't get a new win streak going as they fell to George Mason 75-66 in a road contest. With the loss, the Bonnies fall to 11-5 overall and 5-3 in the A-10. The Bonnies had work to do after the 1st half of play and quickly found themselves down 18 points just minutes into the 2nd half, but eventually, they got to work and put themselves within four points with less than six minutes to go. That run was stalled though as George Mason extended their lead and put things away. Jalen Adaway and Kyle Lofton each had 15 points in the loss with Lofton also adding four steals. They're back on the road Saturday when they host Saint Joseph's.

Things faired better for the St. Bonaventure women who picked up a 61-57 win over La Salle on their home court. With the win, the Bonnies improved to 10-8 overall and 2-5 in A-10 play. The two teams took part in a back-and-forth affair, especially in the fourth and final quarter. The Bonnies, at one point, trailed by six points with just a few minutes remaining but came back to take the lead with less than a minute and a half on the clock. Asianae Johnson led the Bonnies with 21 points while Tori Harris finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, her second double-double of the season. They're back on the court Saturday when they visit Fordham for a 2 p.m. matchup.