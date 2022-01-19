Big 4 roundup (01/18): Niagara men and women victorious; Canisius and Bona men drop their games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara men's basketball team won their 8th game of the season, topping Manhattan 72-63 Tuesday night on the road. Noah Thompson led the Purple Eagles with 20 points while Marcus Hammond added 19 points and six rebounds as Niagara improved to 3-4 in conference play. They're back on their home court Friday night when they take on Saint Peter's.

The lady Purple Eagles outscored Rider 20-10 in the 4th quarter of Tuesday night's game en route to a 75-74 win on the road. Aaliyah Parker led the Purple Eagles with 22 points while Maddy Yelle added 16 as they improved to 6-8 overall and 3-3 in conference play. They're back on the court Thursday at Monmouth.

The Dayton Flyers were too much for the St. Bonaventure men as they fell 68-50, suffering their first conference loss in a night where they shot just 4-for-23 from three-point range. Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies with 15 points and six rebounds as the preseason AP Top 25 team fell to 10-4 overall. They're back on the court Friday night at Duquesne.

The Canisius men fell 65-57 to St. Peter's in an afternoon game, dropping them to 5-12 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Scott Hitchon led the Golden Griffs with 14 points and eight rebounds while Malek Green added 12 points. They're back on their home court Friday night against Rider.

