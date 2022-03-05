Big 4 Basketball Tracker: Saturday, March 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several programs celebrated their seniors throughout the day on Saturday. With March Madness around the corner, many local Big 4 athletes finished their careers on their home floors on a high note.

The UB women's basketball team took care of business against Bowling Green 81-62. Forward Sumper Hemphill had a double-double while fellow senior Adebola Adeyeye added 13 more points off the bench. The Bulls have won 11 of their last 12 games.

Meanwhile the Canisius women won 71-62 over Iona as the Lady Griffs celebrated their upperclassmen. Franklinville alum and sophomore Dani Haskell led the way with 21 points. Their male counterparts, however, endured a much closer game. A three-pointer from senior Ahamadou Fofana in the final minutes, and a steal in the final seconds, sealed a 67-64 for the Canisius men over No. 22 Siena.

Niagara men's basketball had the most dominant day of the bunch with an 83-52 win over Marist. Senior guard Marcus Hammond was among the crop of honorees and added 21 points to the Purple Eagles' win. Niagara will have a first-round bye into the quarterfinals of the MAAC tournament.