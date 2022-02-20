Watch
Big 4 Basketball Tracker: Saturday, February 19

Adam Unger
Niagara men's basketball head coach Greg Paulus looks on as the Purple Eagles play Canisius in the Battle of the Bridge on February 19, 2022. Niagara came away with a 65-54 win to sweep the Golden Griffins for the 2021-22 season.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In both men's and women's basketball, it was a jam-packed day for the Big 4 on Saturday, February 19. The second and final edition of this year's men's Battle of the Bridge saw Niagara pick up a season sweep. The Purple Eagles were led by a 17-point effort off the bench from Sam Iorio.

Meanwhile, both of the local women's teams in the MAAC fell short. The Niagara women lost to Quinnipiac 76-57 despite a 30-point effort from Angel Parker, while four Rider Lady Broncs scored in double figures in a 71-57 win over the Canisius women's basketball team.

Both of the UB Bulls' teams put on a show at home. The women's basketball team opened the afternoon with an 83-71 win over Miami (OH). The back half of the doubleheader saw Jim Whitesell's group overcome a 16-point first half deficit to win 87 to 73. The 30-point swing was spearheaded by 24 points from Jeenathan Williams and 20 points from Josh Mballa.

The St. Bonaventure men's team closed the day with an emphatic rout on national television. The Bonnies dismantled Duquesne 81-55 on ESPNU on Saturday evening. Osun Osunniyi's 18 points in the win helped him hit the 1,000-point mark for his career with the Bonnies.

