Big 4 Basketball Tracker: Saturday, February 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the St. Bonaventure men's comeback win on Friday night, every other Big 4 team looked to follow suit on a jam-packed Saturday. Some teams, though, found more luck than others.

The UB men were spurred by a 24-point effort by Jeenathan Williams. Three other Bulls scored in double figures on the way to an 80-74 win over Ball State. Saturday's victory marked the third in a row for Jim Whitesell and company.

The Bulls' counterparts, though, weren't as lucky. UB women's basketball fell short in overtime 69-64 to Northern Illinois despite 27 points from Dyaisha Fair. Meanwhile, the St. Bonaventure women couldn't muster 50 points against George Washington. The Colonials sent the Bonnies packing with a 60-47 loss.

Meanwhile in the MAAC, Canisius women's basketball prevailed in their Play 4 Kay game. Athina Lexa led all scorers with 26 points for the Griffs on the way to a 65-61 win. Canisius's men's team visits Marist at 7:00 p.m.

The Niagara Universiy men fell short on the road against Fairfield. The Stags came out on top 73-53. But the Purple Eagles' women's team stormed back against the Monmouth Hawks at home to win 80-74.