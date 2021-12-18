2021 Big 4 Basketball Triple-header Tracker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While the Sabres are away, the NCAA will play! After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big 4 Basketball Triple-header was back at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The opening game saw the Daemen Wildcats fall short to Franklin Pierce 83-80 in a nailbiter. Division II all-american Andrew Sischo picked up his ninth straight double-double, but fouled out of the game late as the Ravens salted the game away.

"Our guys enjoyed the opportunity. I mean we're very thankful to the people at the arena, Niagara, and Canisius who have included us," Daemen head coach Mike MacDonald said. "I think this shows where the program has come, and what we have. We're disappointed by the outcome, but it by no means defines us."

The Niagara Purple Eagles will take on UAlbany at 2:00 p.m., while the final game of the day will feature two Big 4 schools. Buffalo will take on Canisius at 5:00 p.m.

Four local programs had the chance to play on one of Western New York's biggest stages. The next time basketball will take center stage at KeyBank Center, it will be one of the NCAA's biggest stages. Buffalo will serve as a host site for this year's March Madness.

This article will continue to be updated with all three of Saturday's results.