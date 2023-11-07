Watch Now
College hoops are back; Bulls' newly hired head coach, George Halcovage, makes debut

WKBW/ Briana Aldridge
Posted at 11:37 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 00:16:26-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Alumni Arena hosted a doubleheader for the University at Buffalo's men's and women's teams. Both teams did a lot of recruiting in the offseason, and the men's program hired George Halcovage as their head coach.

Women's Basketball
The women's team, led by second-year head coach Becky Burke, handled business against cross-town rival Canisius. After trailing by 10 in the 3rd quarter, the Bulls went on a run after Hattie Ogden tied things up at 46 with a simple pick and roll.

Buffalo never let up from there; four players finished the night with double digits, helping the Bulls clinch their first win of the season.

Men's Basketball
Monday marked the Bulls newly hired head coach, George Halcovage's season debut. Unfortunately, Fairleigh Dickinson's 10-point cushion at the end of the first half halted Buffalo from a second-half comeback.

Isaiah Adams led Buffalo with 28 points, while three other Bulls finished in double digits. However, FDU was able to squeak out the, 92-86 win.

