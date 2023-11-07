College hoops are back; Bulls' newly hired head coach, George Halcovage, makes debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Alumni Arena hosted a doubleheader for the University at Buffalo's men's and women's teams. Both teams did a lot of recruiting in the offseason, and the men's program hired George Halcovage as their head coach.

Women's Basketball

The women's team, led by second-year head coach Becky Burke, handled business against cross-town rival Canisius. After trailing by 10 in the 3rd quarter, the Bulls went on a run after Hattie Ogden tied things up at 46 with a simple pick and roll.

Buffalo never let up from there; four players finished the night with double digits, helping the Bulls clinch their first win of the season.

BULLS WIN!!!



Four Bulls score in double figures as UB picks up a big win over crosstown rival Canisius!#UBhornsUP🤘| #MI4 pic.twitter.com/HwEhc6WE3D — UB Women's Hoops (@UBwomenshoops) November 7, 2023

Men's Basketball

Monday marked the Bulls newly hired head coach, George Halcovage's season debut. Unfortunately, Fairleigh Dickinson's 10-point cushion at the end of the first half halted Buffalo from a second-half comeback.

Isaiah Adams led Buffalo with 28 points, while three other Bulls finished in double digits. However, FDU was able to squeak out the, 92-86 win.

