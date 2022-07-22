BUFFALO — Chiclets Cup is a new tradition for hockey fans to enjoy and has made stops in Detroit and Las Vegas. For its third annual event, Buffalo was next on the list.

“When we saw RiverWorks, it was a no-brainer. This facility is unbelievable, and they have so much stuff. They have a rock climbing wall, a Ferris wheel, and Labatt. It’s a hockey city,” said Barstool sports producer Mike Grennell.

Bringing a hockey festival to life was an idea created during the beginning of the pandemic when roller hockey was just a hobby to keep busy.

Now, tournament-style roller hockey and ball hockey are where people come together for friendly competition and a chance to take home some hardware.

Games will wrap up Saturday, July 23.