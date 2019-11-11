Menu

Charles Rogers: Former Detroit Lions receiver dies at 38, teammates say

Posted: 9:26 AM, Nov 11, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-11 09:26:06-05
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers has died at the age of 38, according to several former players.

The Saginaw, Michigan native was a standout receiver at Michigan State in 2001 and 2002. He holds the school record for most touchdowns in a career and won the Fred Biletnikof Award in 2002 for the nation's best wide receiver. He was a unanimous first-team All American, totaling 2,821 yards and 27 touchdowns in just two seasons.

The Detroit Lions drafted him second overall in the 2003 NFL Draft, but he only appeared in 15 total games for Detroit due to injuries and suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

His college teammate, Chris Baker, tweeted out condolences to Rogers' family.

Other players tweeted out their condolences.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.

