Watch
Sports

Actions

Canisius High School graduate TJ Wheatley signs with Chicago Bears

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Osentoski/AP
Morgan State tight end Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (8) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
TJ Wheatley
Posted at 10:51 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 22:51:47-04

CHICAGO (WKBW) — Another Canisius High School graduate has made his way to an NFL roster.

TJ Wheatley who is an offensive lineman, has signed with the Chicago Bears, after graduating from Canisius High School in 2015.

Wheatley attended Morgan State University where he played as a tight end after playing at Stony Brook and University at Michigan.

Wheatley is now the fourth player on an NFL roster who graduated from Canisius, joining Blake Haubeil (Titans), Ryan Hunter (Chargers), and Qadree Ollison (Falcons).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong