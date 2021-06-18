Canisius High School graduate TJ Wheatley signs with Chicago Bears

CHICAGO (WKBW) — Another Canisius High School graduate has made his way to an NFL roster.

TJ Wheatley who is an offensive lineman, has signed with the Chicago Bears, after graduating from Canisius High School in 2015.

Wheatley attended Morgan State University where he played as a tight end after playing at Stony Brook and University at Michigan.

Wheatley is now the fourth player on an NFL roster who graduated from Canisius, joining Blake Haubeil (Titans), Ryan Hunter (Chargers), and Qadree Ollison (Falcons).