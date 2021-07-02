Buffalo's Jesse Winker named National League starting outfielder for MLB All-Star Game

DENVER (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker will represent the National League in the MLB All-Star Game in Denver later this month in the starting lineup.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker who was born in Buffalo and is a Buffalo Bills fan was one of three outfielders voted to start in the All-Star Game for the National League.

Winker, 27, was born in Buffalo and grew up in Orlando, Florida.

Winker is having a career year hitting 19 home runs and 48 RBI while batting .322 with a .987 OPS.

The outfielder got in with 16 percent of the vote.