Buffalonians lives change with one call from NFL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As most people watched the 2024 NFL draft from the comfort of their homes, Buffalonians Dr. Tye Caldwell and his wife Courtney traveled to Colorado Springs hoping to hear their son's name called.

"You see the name of a team that Trey has been linked to. Maybe this is it," said Courtney Caldwell.

The phone call came for their son Trey Taylor on Day 3 of the draft. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Trey in the seventh round with No. 223 pick overall.

The selection makes TREY the first defensive back from the United States Air Force Academy to be drafted.

"When you're a service cadet and when you're in the Mountain West, they don't think that your opponent is worthy enough to say that you're great," said Dr. Tye Caldwell.

However, the 2023 Jim Thorpe Award Winner didn't let the doubts of others stand in his way.

"He really showed up and showed out on a pro day. More people started watching his film and saying, 'Okay, he's got something,'" said Courtney.

Trey received interest from several teams, including the Buffalo Bills.

"We were hoping if the Bills chose him he would have a home there as well but at the end of the day, the team that wanted them picked him," said Dr. Tye Caldwell.