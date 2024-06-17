Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer Rudy Pikuzinski launches 'I Bleed Buffalo' to honor brother's memory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rudy Pikuzinski comes from a soccer family, and playing alongside his three younger brothers became a way of life.

"That's what you did. What computers? One television to a house. You just played all the time," said Pikuzinski.

Rudy excelled on the field, playing professionally in his hometown and spending several years making a name for himself in the Canadian National Soccer League.

Some of his best memories were playing with his youngest brother, Randy.

"We both went to Ohio. Then Randy got traded to Milwaukee when I was playing in Ohio. Then we were united with the Blizzard in 1992," said Pikuzinski.

Life after soccer never really ended, as Rudy naturally transitioned into training and coaching. When everything seemed to be forming into place, the Pikuzinski family received some devasting news about their second-oldest brother, Richie.

WKBW Pikuzinski family



"He said, 'Wait a minute,' he opened the door, and he told us he was diagnosed with ALS," said Pikuzinski.

Rudy remembers the pain his brother Richie had to endure for roughly two and half years after being diagnosed.

"The best definition I have is that the more peace you have, the more paralyzed you get every day. The only thing that can last in you and be normal is your brain," said Pikuzinski.

So, when Rudy was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, he was inspired by a saying his brother lived by.

"In my speech, I said, 'I bleed Buffalo.' It's in my veins," said Pikuzinski.

Briana Aldridge/ WKBW I Bleed Buffalo Shirt



This is the perfect slogan for the launch of 'I Bleed Buffalo,' merchandise that donates its proceeds to a good cause.

"I Bleed Buffalo, I feel like Richie always represented. He was a guidance counselor and principal at Falks School. He always represented his family and who he worked for," said Pikuzinski.